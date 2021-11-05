Nationwide ‘Dig In Day’ happening this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you’re grabbing breakfast to go, looking for a healthier lunch option, or in need of something light to fuel you up for the day, there’s more than a buffet worth of restaurants to feed what you’re looking for in the Midlands

“I just decided this sounds like a great idea, I just went for it, it literally was like an overnight type of thing. I actually opened in January of 2020, so it was right before the pandemic "

Joy Eggleston-Long is the owner and chef of 27 Pancakes Food Truck and Catering, and just like other local businesses, she suffered greatly in the midst of the pandemic.

“Literally as soon as we did our re-grand opening, like a month later, the world changed,” says Folami Geter, owner and chef at A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen.

And it’s still changing--especially with recent supply and demand challenges.

“Certainly, everything has been interrupted because of COVID. Supply chains, access to whatever you need to make your business go, all of that’s a little different these days,” says Geter.

In fact, according to a recent survey, 51% of local restaurants reported that they were unable to pay rent for the month of September.

“There certainly is a racial wealth gap right? So what we want to do is make things accessible to all and when you shop black businesses, customarily you’re shopping local, you’re shopping small, you’re feeding into your local economy so this helps everyone,” says Geter.

But there’s a way the community can help.

Pepsi Co. is inviting food lovers to come together for the first ever ‘dig in day’ this Saturday, November 6th to support any and all black-owned restaurants across the U.S. and help contribute to their five-year pledge of generating $100 million in sales for these eateries

Darius Johnson is the owner of The Groove Juice Bar in Columbia. He says he knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur early on.

“One thing I learned early on and even jay- z quoted it a long time ago was that, you can’t have your own until you own your own and that’s something that I always thrived on,” says Johnson.

He says food brings people together.

‘It’s my biggest goal, just to create an environment for people to come in, for students, for the homeless to come in where we could create an environment just like a home.”

And if you need tips on what to order---

“Our most popular pancake is the cinnamon roll” - Chef Joy Eggleston-Long

“It’s our crispy fried chicken sandwich”- Chef Folami Geter

“Juicy fruit is out top seller”- Chef Darius Johnson

Just take my word for it…you won’t be disappointed.

And if you head out to any black owned restaurants this weekend, save the receipt!

Head over to pepsidiginday.com

Create an account and upload a picture of your receipt!

You’ll help the company towards their goal and be entered for a chance to win some great foodie prizes.

