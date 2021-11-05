Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man charged with 15 counts in child porn investigation

Christopher James Newman
Christopher James Newman
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a child pornography investigation, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Officials announced Friday that 23-year-old Christopher James Newman was arrested Thursday.

It came after officials received an online tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children, which led them to Newman.

Members of the ICAC task force as well as the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest and found Newman in possession of “multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

He’s now charged with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploration of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. Online records show Newman is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it will prosecute the case.

The Horry County Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

