The Max Strader Fundraiser is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a tragic accident on Halloween, Max Strader, a St. James High School student lost his leg. He’s described as a great young man, very active in school and church.

This weekend, you can participate in a fundraiser happening Friday and Saturday at Outside Alive Farms. This event is free. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will go towards assisting Max and his future needs.

Outside Alive Farms: 6791 Hwy 707

Take part in a haunted trail, music, and campfires Friday, November 5th from 6pm-9pm and Saturday, November 6th from 6pm-9pm.

