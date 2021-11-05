Submit a Tip
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for deadly Horry County DUI crash

Claybon Lewis Atwater
Claybon Lewis Atwater(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man will spend more than two decades in prison after being convicted of a deadly DUI crash in Horry County.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 38-year-old Claybon Lewis Atwater, of Burlington, North Carolina, was convicted of driving under the influence causing death and felony DUI with great bodily injury. It came after a trial that began Monday, ending in a conviction late Thursday.

The charges stem from an April 2019 crash in the North Myrtle Beach area. Prosecutors said the victims were traveling on Highway 17 on their motorcycle when Atwater failed to yield to them when he pulled out of a convenience store parking lot.

Witnesses told authorities and testified that there was not enough space for Atwater to drive across three lanes of traffic.

The woman who died in the crash was later identified as Donna Schnell. Her husband, David, was driving the motorcycle and suffered several injuries including a compound fracture in one of his legs. Prosecutors said David remains debilitated to this day.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Atwater to 22 years in prison.

