Man dies in Darlington County house fire, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly house fire is under investigation in Darlington County.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said it happened Friday morning on Brentwood Drive near the Lydia community. He confirmed a man was killed in the blaze.

The name of the victim has yet to be released. There is no word on what sparked the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

