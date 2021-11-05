Submit a Tip
Man dies in Darlington County house fire, coroner says

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Darlington County.
A deadly house fire is under investigation in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly house fire is under investigation in Darlington County.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said it happened Friday morning on Brentwood Drive near the Lydia community. He confirmed a man was killed in the blaze.

The name of the victim has yet to be released. There is no word on what sparked the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

