Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges connected to the death of a pregnant woman in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 25-year-old Terry Allen Paige, of Mullins, is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gloria Victoria Swinton.

Authoirties said Swinton’s body was found in the Zion community on Oct. 25. Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray later told WMBF News that Swinton’s family informed him she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Paige is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

