Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks

In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally...
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally eclipsed moon glows with a reddish color against the background stars over Stedman, N.C., Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon. (Johnny Horne via AP)(Johnny Horne | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The longest partial moon eclipse this century will happen on November 19, with great visibility in North America.

NASA predicts it will last 3 hours 28 minutes and up to 97% of the moon will appear red.

People in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico have the best seats in the house for the near-total lunar total eclipse.

The eclipse will occur in the early hours of November 19. Earth will pass between sun and moon, casting shadows over the former.

You won’t need a telescope or binoculars either. Simply go outside and look up at the sky any time between 2:19 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. ET.

The eclipse will peak just after 4 a.m. ET.

The moon will turn a reddish color due to 97% of the full Moon being hidden by the sun’s light.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

