Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty in death of stepson Gannon; trial to begin next year

Warning: This article contains details about a crime against a child, which could be difficult to read.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WMBF/KKTV) - The case of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson who had ties to Horry County is now expected to head to trial next spring.

Letecia Stauch entered a not guilty plea in a Colorado courtroom Thursday after declining to attend her last few court sessions, according to a report from WMBF News sister station KKTV.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon, who disappeared from his home in Fountain, Colorado, in January 2020. The boy’s body was eventually found in Florida stuffed in a suitcase two months later. Investigators have said Letecia is responsible for his death, claiming she shot, stabbed and beat the young boy.

A judge ruled in September that Letecia will stand trial and said there is enough sufficient evidence in the case for it to move forward. That evidence included blood-soaked furniture found by law enforcement in the Stauch’s home, including a trail of blood leading from Gannon’s room to the garage.

GPS signals from Letecia’s phone and vehicle also allegedly show how she was trying to find a place to leave the body. Details from the autopsy report also show Gannon was shot under the chin, beaten over the head, stabbed multiple times and slashed on his arms.

Gannon was born in the Loris area and has a family that still lives in the community. He had moved with his father to Colorado. Letecia was first arrested in Myrtle Beach soon after the boy’s body was found.

Letecia is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with evidence.

The trial is expected to begin on March 28, 2022.

