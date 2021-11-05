Keith Urban announced as headliner for CCMF 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The third headliner for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest was announced Friday morning.

Festival organizers said Keith Urban will take the stage at next year’s festival.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and You’ll Think of Me” singer joins Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean as headlining acts.

CCMF 2022 is set to take place from June 9 until June 12.

