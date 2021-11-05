‘Frustrating’: Horry County leaders say Highway 90 widening could be decade-long project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council still hopes to make the Highway 90 road widening project a reality, but many hurdles remain.

More than 150 neighbors attended a community meeting Thursday night in Conway, and they had plenty of questions about the future of the project.

Many of those residents attended a prior meeting earlier this year about the project and were looking for updates on those concerns. One worry shared by many residents is the timeline for Highway 90 construction work.

County leaders did not provide an exact date for when the widening work will start. However, they do estimate the entire project will take at least a decade to be completed, regardless.

“Frustrating,” said nearby resident Felicia Soto. “Yes, we would like it all done but it’s not reality.”

Part of the widening process includes outlining the designs and receiving permits, which leaders say can take several years. But the county says there are some short-term things that can be done before dirt can start moving on the nearly $500 million widening and road improvement project.

Council members say they’re laser focused on ways to secure funding so they can address some pressing infrastructure needs in the area from residents.

“Better markings on intersections, stop lights in certain places, fixing those three bridges that are there,” said Councilman Johnny Vaught.

The county council aims to fix the three swamp spots - Jones Big Swamp, Tilly Swamp and Steritt Swamp - because of flooding that’s happened along the highway area.

“Last time we had a flooding situation, there were people who couldn’t even get out to address their medical needs,” Soto said.

But the concern raised by county council and residents is how leaders will fund the entire project. The county was hoping to use $30 million in leftover RIDE ll money towards Highway 90, but some think those plans may be in jeopardy now.

There’s also confusion over if part of the leftover money needs to be returned to the municipalities they were collected in. The city of North Myrtle Beach has already said it wants to see its portion of the money.

These objections have some council members a bit weary about how much of the $30 million will actually be used for the road widening. In the meantime, county leaders say they want their neighbors to know they’re looking at ways to find additional funding for this project.

“Naturally, we wish we had a pile of money,” said Councilman Danny Hardee. “But just like the DOT said, even if we had the $500 million laying on the table today, you still got five or ten years before you can get started.”

“If there’s a start, lets get it going,” Soto said. “That’s the most important thing.”

Council members say they’re hoping to get approval to conduct a Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS). Those results will determine the best way leaders should spend the money on Highway 90.

The county council also says the study will open the door for the county to apply for additional grants that can go towards Highway 90.

Council members Vaught and Hardee said as of now, no other municipalities outside of North Myrtle Beach have contacted them about wanting a share of the RIDE ll funds.

Council members Bill Hardee, Al Allen, and Mark Causey also attended the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.