FIRST ALERT: Nasty weekend ahead with heavy rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re off to another cold start today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s as you head out the door this morning. Once again, today will be another cooler day ahead with highs only climbing into the mid-upper 50s. Expect more clouds to roll in ahead of a strong low pressure system that will only strengthen throughout the weekend.

Cloud cover continues today with a cool, cloudy and calm Friday ahead before big changes arrive for the weekend. (WMBF)

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out later this evening, the nasty weather from this strong low pressure system will arrive Saturday and continue through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. This system will bring the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding both Saturday and Sunday.

RAINFALL

Heavy rain is looking more likely late Saturday, continuing into Sunday morning. Still some uncertainly on the exact track of this storm system and that could lead to some changes in this forecast. Models continue to show showers arriving Saturday morning, turning more widespread into the afternoon. The rain could turn heavy and steady overnight Saturday with slow clearing late Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain will occur across Horry and Georgetown County with lower totals inland. Coastal areas could see upwards of 2″ of rain through Sunday with much lower amounts across the Pee Dee. The Euro continues to highlight a swath of heavier rain across Georgetown and Horry Counties. This along with the gusty winds and coastal flooding, could lead to some minor issues over the weekend. Not only will flooding be an issue but our temperatures will struggle. Clouds, rain and wind will keep temperatures in the low-mid 50s for Saturday.

Models continue to differ with heavier rain on the EURO and a smaller amount with the GFS. In total, up to 2" of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts. (WMBF)

WINDS

Depending on the exact track of the system, strong winds could arrive along the Grand Strand or remain just offshore. The trend has been towards a closer moving storm system, really ramping up our winds late Saturday, overnight into Sunday morning. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times with some gust approaching 40 mph in some isolated spots at times along the Grand Strand. Inland areas remain breezy with gusts approaching 20-25 mph.

Gusty winds continue Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

A combination of King Tide’s and onshore winds from the developing storm system will lead to coastal flooding issues through Sunday morning. The highest tides will occur Saturday morning around 9 AM with a forecast height of 8.9 ft. Flooding is likely in those low-lying areas along the immediate coastline during this time. The times will turn lower at 8.4 ft Sunday morning. Regardless, tides are higher both Saturday and Sunday than they have been all week.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

Rain will continue into Sunday morning but should clear as we move past midday. Clouds will linger but most spots turn dry by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing at all this weekend. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 50s Saturday, approaching 60° into Sunday.

This weekend will bring nasty weather for Saturday with a highlight of red for gusty winds, heavy rain and rain chances at 80%. (WMBF)

