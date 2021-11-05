Family-friendly festival in Myrtle Beach to raise money for three charities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The second annual Portside Fall Fest & Craft Fair is happening this weekend.

Organizers say they will have 50 artists setting up tents for the event, which is open to the public. There will also be food trucks, a petting zoo, hayrides, carnival games, and live entertainers.

This family-fun event will raise money for three local charities: the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, Fostering Hope, and Wild Things Freedom Center.

All of the vendors will contribute a portion of their proceeds. Portside will also contribute 100% of the money generated from raffles and ticket sales.

Event organizers say they are excited to be able to hold an event for the community and to give back.

“You know what I love about this industry in general is that I’m surrounded by people with servant’s hearts that love to give back and to serve, and this is a way we can extend that service and help others beyond the walls of our community and touch lives in the Myrtle Beach area,” said executive director Randy Hudson.

The event will be held outdoors Saturday - rain or shine - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1401 Portside Drive.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers.

