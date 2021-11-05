Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs, Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Playoff football is back in South Carolina, with plenty of teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee vying for state titles.

Refresh this page throughout the day for updates from Friday.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Playoff seedings are in parentheses.

CLASS 5A

(3) Chapin at (2) Carolina Forest

(3) Conway at (2) Lexington

(4) Socastee at (1) Dutch Fork

CLASS 4A

(At-Large) Midland Valley at (1) Myrtle Beach

(4) Airport at (2) Hartsville

(3) James Island at (3) West Florence

(At-Large) Wilson at (1) South Aiken

(5) North Myrtle Beach at (1) May River

(4) South Florence at (2) Beaufort

CLASS 3A

(4) Fox Creek at (1) Dillon

(3) Orangeburg-Wilkinson at (2) Aynor

(3) Loris at (2) Gilbert

(4) Waccamaw at (1) Brookland-Cayce

(4) Lake City at (1) Oceanside Collegiate

CLASS 2A

(5) Latta at (1) Cheraw

(4) Barnwell at (1) Marion

(3) Woodland at (3) Andrews

(4) Mullins at (1) Philip Simmons

CLASS 1A

(5) Blackville-Hilda at (1) Lamar

(4) Estill at (1) Lake View

(3) East Clarendon at (2) Whale Branch

(3) Johnsonville at (2) Branchville

(3) St. John’s at (2) Carvers Bay

(4) Hannah-Pamplico at (1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(3) Allendale-Fairfax at (2) Green Sea Floyds

(4) Ware Shoals at (3) McBee

SCISA

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy

Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian

John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy

