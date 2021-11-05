Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs, Week 1

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Playoff football is back in South Carolina, with plenty of teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee vying for state titles.

Refresh this page throughout the day for updates from Friday.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Playoff seedings are in parentheses.

CLASS 5A

(3) Chapin at (2) Carolina Forest

(3) Conway at (2) Lexington

(4) Socastee at (1) Dutch Fork

CLASS 4A

(At-Large) Midland Valley at (1) Myrtle Beach

(4) Airport at (2) Hartsville

(3) James Island at (3) West Florence

(At-Large) Wilson at (1) South Aiken

(5) North Myrtle Beach at (1) May River

(4) South Florence at (2) Beaufort

CLASS 3A

(4) Fox Creek at (1) Dillon

(3) Orangeburg-Wilkinson at (2) Aynor

(3) Loris at (2) Gilbert

(4) Waccamaw at (1) Brookland-Cayce

(4) Lake City at (1) Oceanside Collegiate

CLASS 2A

(5) Latta at (1) Cheraw

(4) Barnwell at (1) Marion

(3) Woodland at (3) Andrews

(4) Mullins at (1) Philip Simmons

CLASS 1A

(5) Blackville-Hilda at (1) Lamar

(4) Estill at (1) Lake View

(3) East Clarendon at (2) Whale Branch

(3) Johnsonville at (2) Branchville

(3) St. John’s at (2) Carvers Bay

(4) Hannah-Pamplico at (1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(3) Allendale-Fairfax at (2) Green Sea Floyds

(4) Ware Shoals at (3) McBee

SCISA

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy

Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian

John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar panel sales in South Carolina.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected late Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend
Wind and rain increase through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Flood Watch now in effect, wind and rain increase through Saturday
Upstate animal control officers are assisting dozens of animals after they were rescued from a...
85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in S.C. home, deputies say
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating

Latest News

SCHSL Football.
Nov. 2 SCHSL football state media poll released
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week 10 scores and highlights
WMBF News at 6
Extra Point: Week 10 (Part 1)
WMBF News at 6
Extra Point: Week 10 (Part 2)