Extra Point Scoreboard: Playoffs, Week 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Playoff football is back in South Carolina, with plenty of teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee vying for state titles.
Refresh this page throughout the day for updates from Friday.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Playoff seedings are in parentheses.
CLASS 5A
(3) Chapin at (2) Carolina Forest
(3) Conway at (2) Lexington
(4) Socastee at (1) Dutch Fork
CLASS 4A
(At-Large) Midland Valley at (1) Myrtle Beach
(4) Airport at (2) Hartsville
(3) James Island at (3) West Florence
(At-Large) Wilson at (1) South Aiken
(5) North Myrtle Beach at (1) May River
(4) South Florence at (2) Beaufort
CLASS 3A
(4) Fox Creek at (1) Dillon
(3) Orangeburg-Wilkinson at (2) Aynor
(3) Loris at (2) Gilbert
(4) Waccamaw at (1) Brookland-Cayce
(4) Lake City at (1) Oceanside Collegiate
CLASS 2A
(5) Latta at (1) Cheraw
(4) Barnwell at (1) Marion
(3) Woodland at (3) Andrews
(4) Mullins at (1) Philip Simmons
CLASS 1A
(5) Blackville-Hilda at (1) Lamar
(4) Estill at (1) Lake View
(3) East Clarendon at (2) Whale Branch
(3) Johnsonville at (2) Branchville
(3) St. John’s at (2) Carvers Bay
(4) Hannah-Pamplico at (1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(3) Allendale-Fairfax at (2) Green Sea Floyds
(4) Ware Shoals at (3) McBee
SCISA
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy
Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian
John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy
