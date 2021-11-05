Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar panel sales in South Carolina.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected late Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend
Upstate animal control officers are assisting dozens of animals after they were rescued from a...
85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in S.C. home, deputies say
A joint investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement into an alleged criminal...
Feds charge 9 reputed gang members with drug trafficking, weapons crimes after joint investigation in Florence
Gov. McMaster
‘Tremendously happy’: McMaster’s free technical college announcement welcome news for HGTC president

Latest News

.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
All nine high school marching bands from Horry County Schools gathered Thursday for a free...
Horry County Schools marching bands come together for free performance to end season