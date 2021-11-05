Submit a Tip
Celebrating the weekend at Buzzed Bull Creamery in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the only one of it’s kind in the state of South Carolina. Buzzed Bull Creamery in Myrtle Beach offers nitrogen infused ice cream, milkshakes, and more, with a twist. You can spike your ice cream with a wide variety of liquor selections.

We loved learning how it all works, what Buzzed Bull Creamery is all about, and getting to know some of the upcoming events they’ll be participating in.

Come along with us for everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

