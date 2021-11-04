Two Conway natives head to runoff for city council seat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Conway natives will soon face off in a runoff election for the last remaining seat on city council.

Julie Hardwick and Amanda Butler say they’re excited to still be in the running for the chance to represent a city they both call home.

Both locals failed to secure the 848 votes needed to win the city council seat during Tuesday’s election.

Hardwick has lived in Conway most of her life and has been a teacher for Horry County Schools for nearly 30 years.

“This is now my 28th year. I have worked at both high and middle school levels, currently at Black Water Middle School,” Hardwick said.

She wants voters to know she’s passionate about seeing Conway continue to grow and prosper.

“We need to become a destination,” Hardwick said.

She wants voters to know she’ll be fighting to help small businesses bounce back from the pandemic, helping area colleges thrive and putting the city of Conway on the top of destination maps for tourists.

“Growth is welcome because a new business brings a new building, which brings a new family often to the city,” Hardwick said. “As we’re looking at building, we’ve got to also make sure we balance our infrastructure and make sure our infrastructure of Conway can support what is coming.”

As for Butler, she says city council should reflect the people it represents, adding she believes in inclusion.

Butler proudly credits Conway’s public education system for her education and for helping her to reach her career goals.

“I actually graduated from Conway High,” Butler said.

Butler is currently employed as a special education teacher at Conway High School and is committed to making the city strong in many areas.

If she wins the seat, Butler wants to focus on things like ensuring neighborhoods are safe, improving the city’s infrastructure needs, and making Conway a place for young adults to live after graduating.

“Downtown Conway not having enough parking,” Butler said. “Wanting to make sure those vacant buildings downtown - we can do something about that and I think city council working with the Conway Chamber is a great connection to where we can actually work through some things.”

Both candidates are urging you to do one thing: vote.

“Their voice matters,” Butler said.

“Everybody’s got to show up,” Hardwick added.

The runoff election is happening on Nov. 16.

In the meantime, both candidates said they’ll be out in the community getting to know their voters even better.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.