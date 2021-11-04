Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tidelands Health to host special COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Myrtle Beach area for younger children beginning Thursday.

Throughout November and into December, there will be special after-hours walk-in clinics for anyone 5 years and older. They will be held on Thursdays starting at 4:30 p.m.

If your child gets the Pfizer shot they could experience side effects like arm soreness, fever, fatigue, and headache. However, experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

Tidelands Health is also offering third doses and booster doses for eligible people at these special clinics.

Tidelands Health Executive Director Jason Self says staff will follow the guidelines for the Pfizer vaccine, meaning children 5 to 11 will receive a smaller child-sized dose and everyone 12 and older will receive the normal dose.

Clinic organizers say because they’ve been waiting for that green light for this age group, they’re prepared and excited for these clinics.

“We have had a lot of anticipation waiting for this, which has given us a lot of time to prepare as well. We are very excited that the authorization has been put into place and we are hoping for a large turn out,” Self said.

The clinics will be held at the Tidelands Health location on Holmestown Road every Thursday through Dec. 9, except Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
Students concerned after alleged sexual assault and carjacking near CCU’s campus
Solar panel sales in South Carolina.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach
David Constantine
Longs man charged after vulnerable adult dies from improper care, police say

Latest News

.
‘Tremendously happy’: McMaster’s free technical college announcement welcome news for HGTC president
Tidelands Health COVID Vaccine Clinic
Tidelands Health COVID Vaccine Clinic
DHEC has announced its support of the CDC’s sign-off on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children...
DHEC says it supports CDC’s approval for children ages 5 to 11, urges parents to get them vaccinated
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will discuss Tuesday night’s...
COVID now 6th-leading cause of death in kids 5-11, SC Health Dept. says