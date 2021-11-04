Tidelands Health to host special COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Myrtle Beach area for younger children beginning Thursday.

Throughout November and into December, there will be special after-hours walk-in clinics for anyone 5 years and older. They will be held on Thursdays starting at 4:30 p.m.

If your child gets the Pfizer shot they could experience side effects like arm soreness, fever, fatigue, and headache. However, experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

Tidelands Health is also offering third doses and booster doses for eligible people at these special clinics.

Tidelands Health Executive Director Jason Self says staff will follow the guidelines for the Pfizer vaccine, meaning children 5 to 11 will receive a smaller child-sized dose and everyone 12 and older will receive the normal dose.

Clinic organizers say because they’ve been waiting for that green light for this age group, they’re prepared and excited for these clinics.

“We have had a lot of anticipation waiting for this, which has given us a lot of time to prepare as well. We are very excited that the authorization has been put into place and we are hoping for a large turn out,” Self said.

The clinics will be held at the Tidelands Health location on Holmestown Road every Thursday through Dec. 9, except Thanksgiving Day.

