Some Myrtle Beach employers wait for state guidance on federal vaccine mandate

By Laura Harris
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The vaccine mandate deadline is impacting major employers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee – including local governments and school districts.

This mandate from the federal government states that companies with more than 100 employees must have all employees vaccinated by January 4.

Many employers in the Grand Strand say they’re waiting for guidance; however, the City of Myrtle Beach says it’s ready to comply with the January 4 deadline.

“I don’t feel that the employees should be fired due to not having vaccines, but to have time to get the vaccines, but I think it’s up to the company,” says Myrtle Beach citizen Vernecia Moore.

According to the Federal Government if employees miss this deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 then they will need to provide negative COVID tests and continue wearing masks to work.

The Horry County School District has over 5,000 full-time employees.

“As additional information is released regarding the federal vaccine mandate, Horry County Schools anticipates receiving further guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education,” says Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County School District.

Students and teachers at Coastal Carolina University will receive guidance at the state level.

The Director of Communication at Coastal Carolina University, Jerry Rashid, read a statement from the University.

“At the stage agency Coastal Carolina University will receive guidance from the South Carolina Department of administrations division of state human resources concerning the department of labors, occupational safety and health and administration COVID 19 vaccination.”

Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach said the city is ready to comply.

“We would encourage the vaccines, many of us are due for our booster vaccines at this point, so if you had a vaccination some months ago you can get a booster which would be a good idea too,” said Kruea.

OSHA says it will assist companies with vaccination plans. There may also be future fines for companies with employees that violate this mandate.

The spokesman for North Myrtle Beach said it’s too early to comment.

