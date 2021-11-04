Submit a Tip
Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term

A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol...
A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot.(United States District Court for the District of Columbia)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and has a good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars.

The judge who sentenced Jennifer Leigh Ryan on Thursday questioned whether she is remorseful.

While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Ryan.

They said the Frisco, Texas, resident has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions.

Ryan said she was sorry.

She is the 10th person charged in the riot to get a jail or prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

