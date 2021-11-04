Submit a Tip
Renovations on historic 9th Avenue North buildings expected to be complete in December

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a year of construction and waiting, renovations on the historic buildings along 9th Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach are expected to be complete.

The city owns a few of the buildings on 9th Avenue North to benefit from the historic tax credits.

Lauren Clever with the Downtown Redevelopment Office said the city-owned buildings only have a few renovations left and should be finished in December.

The city will continue to own those buildings for a few years, but it is in the process of leasing them out.

Clever said they want to be very particular with who the city leases the buildings out to maintain the feel of the Arts and Innovation District and keep the momentum going on the project.

“You saw the success with Mashburn purchasing a building and renovating and then the brewery coming in and renovating and now that area is very active. It’s great driving by there now and seeing things happening.

Clever added that they are also getting closer to filling the storefronts.

“We’ve had a ton of interest. We have potentially two, one lease and a potential ale that we hope to announce next week, and that is getting us closer to almost 100% capacity,” Clever said.

The parking lot behind Grand Strand Brewery is open but still in the works. It’s expected to be completed in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

