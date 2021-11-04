Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Pelicans to host ‘Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza’ at ballpark

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to help you get into the holiday spirit during the offseason.

The team announced on Thursday its brand-new event, “Christmas Fireworks Extravanganza,” which is also being presented by WMBF News, T-Mobile and Gator 107.9.

“While fans are used to watching the fireworks shows from the stands at Pelicans Ballpark, this event will afford the unique experience of watching this Christmas-themed show from the field,” the Pelicans said in a statement.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced its brand-new event, “Christmas Fireworks Extravanganza.”
The fireworks show is set for Friday, Dec. 10 at the Pelicans’ ballpark. The event begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will light up the sky starting at 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and stretch out on the field while they watch the fireworks. The event will also include pictures with Santa and arts and crafts.

Admission to the event is $10 for people 13 and up, $5 for kids 12 and under and those 2 and under are free.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the event.

