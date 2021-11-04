Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach leaders review updated plans for state of the art surf park

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During a city council workshop on Thursday, a business looking to bring the first man-made surf park to the Carolinas made some waves in Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach brings as much to the surf park as the surf park brings to Myrtle Beach,” said Brian Tucker, Assistant City Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Tucker said the plan SurfWorks CEO Jeff Skelly presented to city leaders is solid all the way from funding, to the vision they have for the park.

Skelly said now they have enough money to make it through the permitting stage and are looking forward to seeing plans approved and finalized

“We’re moving ahead with the construction working drawings that we will be submitting to the city right after the first of the year, in hopes of having a permit for the building come early spring,” he said.

Skelly said the park will feature everything from lessons and a surf lagoon with waves every eight seconds, to a slide, pools, restaurant, bungalow rentals and even an amphitheater. They plan on building it near the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

While it’s a massive project, Tucker says he’s not concerned SurfWorks will start building and run out of money. In fact, he said he is excited to see the boost in tourism the park will bring.

“I think it brings us an amenity and experience that we don’t have right now,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

