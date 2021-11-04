Submit a Tip
McMaster to issue order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from issuing or enforcing vaccine mandates in response to what he calls an "overreach" from the Joe Biden Administration.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order to bar any state cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate.

McMaster made the announcement Thursday afternoon, the same day the federal government announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. The government also extended a deadline for federal contractors.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says approximately 84 million U.S. workers will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. OSHA says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden Administration,” McMaster said. “Stunned is the word. I have never seen a president go out of bounds as much, out of bounds of the law, as this one.”

McMaster said he will also require all state agencies, including the 19 cabinet agencies, to report to him “any inquiry or request for vaccination from the federal government.”

McMaster called vaccine mandates from the White House “blatantly unconstitutional” and said on Twitter they “are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.”

He said South Carolina joined a lawsuit led by Georgia against a federal contractor vaccine mandate. Six other states have also joined that lawsuit and he said additional states may join later.

“I presume we will have to be fighting this thing all the way to the Supreme Court on multiple fronts,” McMaster said.

The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or potentially face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

The new rules are aimed at the approximately 65 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.

