Loris woman wins $30K from scratch-off ticket, lottery says

Lottery tickets
Lottery tickets(WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman is now $30,000 richer after winning off a scratch-off ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the lucky winner bought a $2 Triple 333 ticket at the Hill’s Food Store #21 on Broad Street in Loris. Once she scratched the ticket and realized she won, she immediately left the store in a hurry.

According to a press release from the state lottery, the winner then put the ticket in a safe place until she could cash out her prize.

“I didn’t tell anyone,” she told lottery officials. “I was in shock and completely surprised.”

As for what she plans to do with the money, this winner already has something in mind.

“I want a new car,” she said.

Hill’s Food Store #21 received a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket.

