Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Keeping You Safe: Dangers of not getting enough sleep

Advice and tips from the sleep doctor
By Loren Korn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A good night’s rest is one of the most important things you can do for your health.

An average adult needs at least seven to nine hours, according to Dr. Thad Golden, the medical director at Coastal Sleep Lab.

“Each individual has their own perfect number and if you get less than that, you’re just not going to feel as good or perform as well and affects other parts of your health hugely. Most people get less than they actually need,” said Golden.

He said lack of sleep can affect everything from your ability to drive to increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Sleep deprivation can also affect your mental health.

“It can worsen depression, anxiety, underlying psychological issues which today, I think, are quite prominent,” Golden explained.

When it’s time to wind down, Golden said life stresses and technology are two of the biggest factors that get in the way. He said it’s important to have a set schedule that includes cutting caffeine and alcohol at night, exercising so you’re physically tired and avoid electronics.

“It’s what we call is sleep hygiene and what that means is, everything from a comfortable bed, comfortable environment to those small details, and if you tend to those, that’s a great start,” he said. “Quieting the mind. Reading is a great way to do that, some people say I’m not a reader. My answer is great, even better because you’ll be bored and want to go to sleep.”

If that doesn’t work Golden said you could be suffering from a sleep disorder like insomnia, restless leg syndrome or sleep apnea, and book an appointment for a night’s sleep at Coastal Sleep Lab.

“We put sensors on their head to look at their EEG, through their brain waves. And we have sensors that look at the rise and fall of their chest. We look at oxygen levels, we look at leg movements and then we look at their heart which is really important,” said Golden.

The sleep doctor said the tests are painless and will determine if there are underlying health issues that are contributing to your sleep patterns.

“There’s help for almost everybody. All these things are treatable issues that can really make a huge difference in your quality of life,” he said.

Golden said you should also invest in a good, comfortable bed and take 20-30 minute naps to be more alert during the evening.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
Students concerned after alleged sexual assault and carjacking near CCU’s campus
Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend
WMBF News at 6
Keeping You Safe: Dangers of not getting enough sleep
.
37th annual 'Taste of the Town' begins at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
The magic of Christmas is alive and will take your breath away as you take a walk through the...
Myrtle Beach ranked as a top Christmas town to visit for holidays, travel report says