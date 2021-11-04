FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong area of low pressure will develop this weekend offshore of the Carolinas. This system will bring the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding both Saturday and Sunday.

RAINFALL

Heavy rain is looking more likely late Saturday, continuing into Sunday morning. Still some uncertainly on the exact track of this storm system and that could lead to some changes in this forecast. Models continue to show showers arriving Saturday morning, turning more widespread into the afternoon. The rain could turn heavy and steady overnight Saturday with slow clearing late Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain will occur across Horry and Georgetown County with lower totals inland. Coastal areas could see upwards of 2″ of rain through Sunday with much lower amounts across the Pee Dee.

Upwards of 2" is possible through Sunday (WMBF)

WINDS

Depending on the exact track of the system, strong winds could arrive along the Grand Strand or remain just offshore. The trend has been towards a closer moving storm system, really ramping up our winds late Saturday, overnight into Sunday morning. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times along the Grand Strand. Inland areas remain breezy with gusts approaching 20 mph.

Winds could gust over 30 mph at times (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

A combination of King Tide’s and onshore winds from the developing storm system will lead to coastal flooding issues through Sunday morning. The highest tides will likely occur during high tide Saturday morning around 9 am. Flooding is likely in low-lying areas along the immediate coastline during this time. The tides will turn lower as we move into Sunday.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

Rain will continue into Sunday morning but should clear as we move past midday. Clouds will linger but most spots turn dry by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing at all this weekend. AFternoon highs climb into the middle 50s Saturday, approaching 60° into Sunday.

Slow improvements into Sunday afternoon (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.