Feds charge 9 reputed gang members with drug trafficking, weapons crimes after joint investigation in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement into an alleged criminal enterprise has led to nine people being charged for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Florence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the multi-year operation specifically targeted members and associates of “several sets of a violent street gang in the region.”

The eight arrested defendants, officials said, have been charged in several indictments with firearms offenses and trafficking various drugs, including crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

They were identified as:

Demetrius Cornelius Thomas, 34, of Florence, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of crack, and possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin.

Delonta Nathaniel Brown, 35, of Florence, is charged with conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Shakeam Marquise Backus, a/k/a “B.G.”, 26, of Florence, is charged with conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Marquaris Quachan Da-Whan White, a/k/a “KAP Savage,” 25, of Florence, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ty Quez Chamon Cooper, 26, of Florence, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jyqwon Antonio Woods, a/k/a “Cheese,” 33, of Florence, is charged with conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tyraze Tyrone-Lamonte Eaddy, 22, of Florence, is charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Joey Qurrieven York, JR., 22, of Florence, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

An additional defendant, 36-year-old Levester Tyyon Woods, also known as “Main,” has been charged in an indictment with drug trafficking offenses.

According to the complaints filed against the defendants, the case involves members of a street gang who distributed drugs in the Florence area. The complaints also allege that the gang members often used firearms and violence to conduct their illegal activity and further their criminal enterprise.

Officials said during the course of the investigation, agents seized crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and firearms.

Jyqwon Antonio Woods, along with defendants Thomas, Brown, White, Cooper and Eddy, face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Backus faces up to 40 years in federal prison, while Levester Tyyon Woods faces 20 years.

“This office has been clear: those who sow violence in South Carolina communities will be prosecuted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart. “I want to especially thank the federal, state, and local agents who stepped into harm’s way to execute this operation. These types of cases target entire criminal organizations and help us keep communities safer.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Twelfth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

