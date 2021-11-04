Election commission certifies Brenda Bethune as winner of Myrtle Beach mayor’s race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the winner of Tuesday’s race for Myrtle Beach mayor.

The Myrtle Beach Election Commission met Thursday morning to canvass the votes and certify the results.

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said commissioners verified and counted two provisional ballots that were cast by qualified city voters in the Jetport 2 precinct.

Two other provisional ballots from the Jetport 2 precinct were not counted as the voters were not Myrtle Beach residents and were not eligible to vote in the election, Kruea added.

The official tally shows Bethune received 3,290 votes – more than 55% of the total votes cast – to be reelected as mayor for a four-year term.

Three Myrtle Beach City Council seats were also up for grabs, with Mike Lowder, Jackie Hatley and Gregg Smith each being elected to four-year terms.

With the two additional votes counted Tuesday, a city council candidate needed a minimum of 2,408 votes to win a seat outright. No runoff is required.

The certified vote totals for Tuesday’s election are as follows:

MAYOR (ONE SEAT)

Brenda Bethune - 3,290

Tammie B. Durant - 199

Gene Ho - 1,156

William “Bill” D. McClure - 1,153

C.D. Rozsa - 84

Write-In - 8

TOTAL VOTES CAST - 5,890

CITY COUNCIL (THREE SEATS)

Alex Fogel - 1,686

Jackie Hatley - 3,502

Mike Lowder - 3,849

John Newman - 1,995

Gregg Smith - 3,334

Write-In - 73

TOTAL VOTES CAST - 14,439

