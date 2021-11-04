Submit a Tip
Election commission certifies Brenda Bethune as winner of Myrtle Beach mayor's race

Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the winner of Tuesday’s race for Myrtle Beach...
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the winner of Tuesday’s race for Myrtle Beach mayor.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the winner of Tuesday’s race for Myrtle Beach mayor.

The Myrtle Beach Election Commission met Thursday morning to canvass the votes and certify the results.

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said commissioners verified and counted two provisional ballots that were cast by qualified city voters in the Jetport 2 precinct.

RELATED STORY: ‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor

Two other provisional ballots from the Jetport 2 precinct were not counted as the voters were not Myrtle Beach residents and were not eligible to vote in the election, Kruea added.

The official tally shows Bethune received 3,290 votes – more than 55% of the total votes cast – to be reelected as mayor for a four-year term.

Three Myrtle Beach City Council seats were also up for grabs, with Mike Lowder, Jackie Hatley and Gregg Smith each being elected to four-year terms.

With the two additional votes counted Tuesday, a city council candidate needed a minimum of 2,408 votes to win a seat outright. No runoff is required.

The certified vote totals for Tuesday’s election are as follows:

MAYOR (ONE SEAT)

  • Brenda Bethune - 3,290
  • Tammie B. Durant - 199
  • Gene Ho - 1,156
  • William “Bill” D. McClure - 1,153
  • C.D. Rozsa - 84
  • Write-In - 8

TOTAL VOTES CAST - 5,890

CITY COUNCIL (THREE SEATS)

  • Alex Fogel - 1,686
  • Jackie Hatley - 3,502
  • Mike Lowder - 3,849
  • John Newman - 1,995
  • Gregg Smith - 3,334
  • Write-In - 73

TOTAL VOTES CAST - 14,439

