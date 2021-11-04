Court documents show Murdaugh and Curtis Smith indicted by grand jury in failed suicide-for-hire scheme

Submit a Tip
According to court records, both men are charged with presenting a false claim for an insurance payment.(Provided/CCDC)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS)- Court filings indicate that a grand jury has indicted Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Smith in the failed suicide-for-hire scheme over Labor Day weekend.

Investigators say that Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary;” state investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement to SLED admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

According to court records, both men are charged with presenting a false claim for an insurance payment.

In September, Curtis Smith, 61, was charged and released on bond for assisted suicide, assault, and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

That same month, Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along filing a false police report.

WIS has reached out to a spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith’s attorney, and the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for comment but did not hear back at this time.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52; and their son, Paul, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. Murdaugh himself made the grisly discovery and called 911 to report the killings.

