Celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week with All 4 Paws Animal Rescue

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawley’s Island has adopted out over 1,000 pets this year.

We loved joining them for National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. From meeting some of their furry friends available for adoption to checking out their new clinic, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Grand Strand Today - Goodbye from All4Paws
Grand Strand Today - Adoption events at All4Paws
Grand Strand Today - The clinic at All4Paws
Grand Strand Today - Cats up for adoption at All4Paws