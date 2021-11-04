Celebrating National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week with All 4 Paws Animal Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawley’s Island has adopted out over 1,000 pets this year.

We loved joining them for National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. From meeting some of their furry friends available for adoption to checking out their new clinic, and so much more!

Come along with us!

