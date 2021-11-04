CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named a 2021 Senior CLASS Award finalist

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Coastal Carolina University’s Silas Kelly has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced on Thursday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winner was also named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District teams last season. He is also a three-time All-Sun Belt honoree, picking up second-team honors in 2020 after earning honorable mention accolades in both 2017 and 2018, and was named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Kelly leads the team with 58.0 tackles on the year, including 26 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. He has recorded a season-high 10 tackles twice this year, coming in wins at Buffalo and versus Troy.

The sixth-year senior from Maryland ranks third in CCU history in total tackles with 288, third in assisted tackles with 142, sixth in solo tackles with 146, and 11th in quarterback sacks with 9.0.Fellow linebacker and co-captain, Gallagher is second on the team this season with 51 tackles and 22 solo stops. He also has 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble in the contest at Appalachian State.

Over his four years at CCU, he ranks fifth in the career annals with 268 total tackles and fifth in assisted tackles with 135. He also ranks ninth in solo tackles with 133 and just outside of the top-10 in program history in tackles-for-loss with 20.0.

Kelly is working towards his M.B.A. after having already graduated with degrees in both exercise and sport science and business management.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through December 20th. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during football bowl season in late December.

For more information on each of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.