Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

By EMMA H. TOBIN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren’t tweaked to better match delta because they’re still working well.

The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body’s cells. Delta’s mutations fortunately weren’t different enough to escape detection.

The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.

Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one’s ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.

“What we don’t know,” Goepfert noted, “is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?”

The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
Students concerned after alleged sexual assault and carjacking near CCU’s campus
Solar panel sales in South Carolina.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
David Constantine
Longs man charged after vulnerable adult dies from improper care, police say
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach

Latest News

.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend
FILE - The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger...
“Rust” film armorer says someone may have put bullet in gun
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden’s bill
This is a room where patients spend the night at Coastal Sleep Lab
Keeping You Safe: Dangers of not getting enough sleep