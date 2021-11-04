2nd arrest made in May fatal shooting of Darlington teen

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in the May, fatal shooting of a teen in the Hartsville area of Darlington.

On May 18, law enforcement officers were called to the 900 block of Clearview Drive where they found a 16-year-old in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim later died.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Rodrequis Anthony Warren was arrested on Nov. 4, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to the report, Warren used “reckless disregard for the victim by carelessly handling multiple firearms in a vehicle, in which one discharged,” which fatally struck the victim in the chest.

Warren is being held in the Darling County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.