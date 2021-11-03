Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Yahoo pulls out of China, citing ‘challenging’ environment

FILE - A woman walks past a Yahoo billboard in a Beijing subway in this March 17, 2006. Yahoo...
FILE - A woman walks past a Yahoo billboard in a Beijing subway in this March 17, 2006. Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 said it plans to pull out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

The company says its services were no longer accessible in mainland China as of Nov. 1.

Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology company in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China.

Last month, Microsoft’s professional networking platform LinkedIn said it would shutter its Chinese site, replacing it with a jobs board instead.

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on Internet censorship in the country and require companies operating in China to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation
Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says

Latest News

Costco
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known...
SC employment officials announce IT training partnership
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance