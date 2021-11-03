Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee, according to Horry County police.
The department’s narcotics unit was called in to assist patrol officers on Sept. 29 after a woman was caught with numerous firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a variety of drugs, police said.
The woman, who police identified as 31-year-old Karen Barrineau, was taken into custody. She was reportedly out on bond for other drug trafficking charges at the time of the arrest.
Barrineau is charged with the following:
- Trafficking methamphetamine (10 grams or more)
- Trafficking heroin (4 grams or more)
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm during a violent crime
The investigation led police to seize the following:
- Five long guns
- Seven handguns, two of which were stolen
- Body armor
- Methamphetamine (13.7 grams)
- Heroin (9.5 grams)
- Fentanyl - pressed pills (4.7 grams)
- Fentanyl - powder (2.7 grams)
- $1,757
Barrineau remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
