Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee, according to Horry County police.

The department’s narcotics unit was called in to assist patrol officers on Sept. 29 after a woman was caught with numerous firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a variety of drugs, police said.

The woman, who police identified as 31-year-old Karen Barrineau, was taken into custody. She was reportedly out on bond for other drug trafficking charges at the time of the arrest.

Karen Barrineau
Barrineau is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine (10 grams or more)
  • Trafficking heroin (4 grams or more)
  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during a violent crime

The investigation led police to seize the following:

  • Five long guns
  • Seven handguns, two of which were stolen
  • Body armor
  • Methamphetamine (13.7 grams)
  • Heroin (9.5 grams)
  • Fentanyl - pressed pills (4.7 grams)
  • Fentanyl - powder (2.7 grams)
  • $1,757

Barrineau remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

