WATCH LIVE: McMaster announces plans to fully pay for two years of technical college in S.C.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina Gov. McMaster is set to announce plans to help people go to technical college and get training for high-demand jobs.

McMaster will announce the new workforce scholarship initiative around 2:30 p.m. at AFL Global in Duncan.

The governor’s s senior education advisor and the president of the state’s 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement.

They said McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years.

Officials said if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like healthcare, manufacturing, IT and construction.

