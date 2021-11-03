Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.

With all precincts reporting, Bethune received 55.8% percent of the vote during Tuesday’s election, beating out four other candidates.

Unofficial results have Brenda Bethune re-elected as Mayor of Myrtle Beach. She gets 55.8% of the vote tonight.



The only votes remaining are the curbside failsafe/provisional ballots. City spokesperson says they won’t be enough to change the result.@wmbfnews — Patrick Lloyd (@PatrickLloydTV) November 3, 2021

FINAL NUMBERS:



Bethune: 3,289

Ho: 1,155

McClure: 1,153

Durant: 199

Rozsa: 84

Write In: 8@wmbfnews — Patrick Lloyd (@PatrickLloydTV) November 3, 2021

This will be Bethune’s second term in the mayor’s office. She said cracking down on crime and focusing on public safety are her top priorities during her second term.

Bethune also hopes to continue her efforts in revitalizing Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.

The results of the election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Second Floor Conference Room at City Hall on Broadway Street.

