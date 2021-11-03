Submit a Tip
Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor

Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor's race.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.

With all precincts reporting, Bethune received 55.8% percent of the vote during Tuesday’s election, beating out four other candidates.

This will be Bethune’s second term in the mayor’s office. She said cracking down on crime and focusing on public safety are her top priorities during her second term.

Bethune also hopes to continue her efforts in revitalizing Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.

The results of the election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Second Floor Conference Room at City Hall on Broadway Street.

