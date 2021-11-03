Submit a Tip
Voters elect Marilyn Hatley to North Myrtle Beach mayor’s office for 7th term

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has been re-elected to her seventh term in office,...
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has been re-elected to her seventh term in office, according to unofficial results.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has been re-elected to her seventh term in office.

With all precincts reporting, she received 70% of the votes, beating out Wayne Troutman.

ELECTION RESULTS | See election results from Grand Strand, Pee Dee races

Hatley has served as mayor since 2001.

During her time in office, she said she has managed to keep the budget balanced, keep the property tax rate the lowest out of any of the municipalities in Horry County and has worked on projects like underground utilities.

She said her top priority during this term is to address growth in the city and also continue keeping North Myrtle Beach one of the safest cities in South Carolina.

The election results will be finalized at 10 a.m. Thursday at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

