Tidelands holds family COVID vaccine event Thursday

A COVID-19 vaccine sign
A COVID-19 vaccine sign(source: WJRT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is hosting a special family COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday.

This is the first opportunity for children under the age of 12 to get the vaccine.

The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tidelands Family Health on Holmestown Road.

Healthcare staff will administer the vaccine to anyone 5 years or older who needs the first, second, third, or booster dose.

Pediatricians will be available to discuss the vaccine and answer questions.

For children 5 to 15 years old, a consent form is required. The form can be found by clicking here. Download patient forms by clicking here.

Unable to attend the special event? Three Tidelands Health facilities will begin administering the vaccine to children ages 5-11 on November 8.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost and no appointment is needed.

