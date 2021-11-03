Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

State board suspends educator certificate for HCS teacher accused in deadly DUI crash

Michael Oerther
Michael Oerther(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a Horry County teacher’s educator certificate after he was accused of causing a deadly crash while under the influence.

Michael Oerther, 52, was arrested last week and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

RELATED COVERAGE | Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Troopers said he was driving a Jeep Wrangler along Carolina Forest Boulevard when he crashed into the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped at a stoplight near Stafford Drive. Leza Watts, 27, was killed in the crash.

Horry County Schools said Oerther, who is a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 26, the day after the crash.

“The SCDE (South Carolina Department of Education) has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Mr. Oerther may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under his instruction, and that emergency action is required,” documents from the S.C. Board of Education states.

The board issued an order on Tuesday that Oerther’s educator certificate should be summarily suspended until there is a due process hearing or the matter is resolved.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach
Obrian Quinton Ashe
Man charged after two children injured in Pee Dee dog attack
David Constantine
Longs man charged after vulnerable adult dies from improper care, police say