Runoff declared between Justin Evans, Casey Hancock in Hartsville mayor’s race

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville residents will have to head back to the polls in a couple of weeks to decide the city’s next mayor.

Justin Evans and Casey Hancock will face-off in a runoff election after not receiving enough votes to go over the 50% threshold. Evans received 38% of the vote while Hancock received 31%.

Evans is currently the CEO of Evans Public Affairs. He said that he wants to make public safety the city’s top priority.

Hancock owns Wild Heart Brewing Company right outside of downtown Hartsville. He said he is running for one reason: he loves Hartsville. And he said his goal is to listen to people.

The runoff election will take place on Nov. 16.

The winner of the runoff will be the first new mayor the city of Hartsville has seen in over a decade.

