‘ReFresh Our Heroes’ serves Horry County first responders and victims

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Help is on the way for disaster victims and first responders.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the outreach program “ReFresh Our Heroes.”

The new program is aimed at serving Horry County first responders and victims in times of disaster with a food delivery service and other forms of assistance.

David Peters with the Myrtle Beach 7th Day Adventist Church, which runs the program, says the idea comes down to one simple commandment, “Love thy neighbor.”

“It makes us feel like we ourselves are being blessed in addition to helping them. And that’s why we do it. We want to demonstrate our love and our care to the neighbors because Jesus demonstrated that to us,” said Peters.

The ReFresh Our Heroes program is operated entirely by volunteers and paid for with donations and grants.

