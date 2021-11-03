Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Woman sexually assaulted, carjacked near CCU campus

A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal Carolina University and fled in her vehicle, according to authorities.(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal Carolina University and fled in her vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials said officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Sunday to the Cove Apartments on Highway 544 an assault and battery involving a carjacking.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted, with the suspects fleeing the scene in her car, a Conway police report confirmed. The victim was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment.

Conway police described the vehicle as a grey 2015 Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts plate “983DX4.” Multiple photos of the vehicle were shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Caption

According to police, both suspects are Black males in their late teens to early 20s. They both should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

Police said one suspect is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, with “very short wavy hair” and a large build. He was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball-style shorts.

The second suspect is described by police as 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-tall, with a slender athletic build. Police said he was wearing a red t-shirt with a white design on the front and black athletic pants. He was also wearing a red nylon hair cover with small black designs.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information on the assault, call Conway police at (843)248-1790.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Unofficial results show that Brenda Bethune has won the Myrtle Beach mayor’s race.
‘Grateful to this community’: Voters re-elect Brenda Bethune to second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
Colby Kopacz
Man faces murder charge in connection to 55-year-old Little River woman’s death
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
Gov. McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Latest News

.
Poll worker credits updates to computer system for shorter wait times for location’s voting line
.
37th annual 'Taste of the Town' begins at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Police: Woman sexually assaulted, carjacked near CCU campus
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor