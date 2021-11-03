Police: Woman sexually assaulted, carjacked near CCU campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal Carolina University and fled in her vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials said officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Sunday to the Cove Apartments on Highway 544 an assault and battery involving a carjacking.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted, with the suspects fleeing the scene in her car, a Conway police report confirmed. The victim was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment.

Conway police described the vehicle as a grey 2015 Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts plate “983DX4.” Multiple photos of the vehicle were shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Autoplay Caption

According to police, both suspects are Black males in their late teens to early 20s. They both should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

Police said one suspect is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, with “very short wavy hair” and a large build. He was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball-style shorts.

The second suspect is described by police as 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-tall, with a slender athletic build. Police said he was wearing a red t-shirt with a white design on the front and black athletic pants. He was also wearing a red nylon hair cover with small black designs.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information on the assault, call Conway police at (843)248-1790.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.