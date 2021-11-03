Submit a Tip
Police: 2 arrested, 1 hurt after drive-by shooting in Laurinburg

Javon Malloy, Willie Covington
Javon Malloy, Willie Covington(Laurinburg PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man and another unidentified man were walking on Caledonia Road when a silver in color Honda Accord pulled up a passenger in the car started firing toward the two men.

The 20-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the unidentified man fired back at the Honda Accord and ran from the scene.

A little more than an hour later, a Laurinburg police officer saw the suspect vehicle on Caledonia Road near Johnson Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Javon Malloy, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving while licensed revoked.

Authorities later announced a second arrest in the case.

32-year-old Willie Covington III was taken into custody on Wednesday. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within city limits and injury to real property.

As of Wednesday evening, Covington is being held at the Scotland Count Detention Center a $40,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

