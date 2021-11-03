Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council candidates avoid run-off

3 incumbents reelected
By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five candidates ran for three Myrtle Beach City Council seats. To avoid a run off, each city council candidate had to get at least 2,407 votes.

Mike Lowder, who has been on council since 2009, received the most with 3,847 votes.

Jackie Hatley, who will serve her second term, saw 3,501.

Gregg Smith, who will also serve his second term had 3,333.

All three say they’re humbled to have been reelected and ready to get to work.

“I’ll never take that for granted, not any time, I am as tickled as being re-elected today as I was the first time I was elected,” Lowder said.

Lowder and Hatley both say they’re ready to get straight to work and continue what they’ve already started.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in there and working with them,” said Hatley. “Again, we’ve got a lot of things that we have started, and that we need to finish.”

There were provisional ballots that still need to be counted but city officials say they won’t have an overall effect on the results.

Official results will be certified Thursday.

