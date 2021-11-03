Man charged after two children injured in Pee Dee dog attack

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man charged after a dog attack left two children hurt in Bennettsville.

The incident happened last week on Danny Thomas Circle.

The children were playing in their yard when a neighbor’s dog ran onto the property and attacked them, according to deputies.

Officials said both children received immediate medical treatment and later had surgery for their injuries.

The dog was found in the neighborhood and was seized by animal control.

Officials said the dog’s owner, identified as 38-year-old Obrian Quinton Ashe, was charged with owning of a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human.

Ashe turned himself in on Monday and was released on bond the same day.

