Longs man charged after vulnerable adult dies from improper care, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man is in custody in connection to the death of a vulnerable adult, according to Horry County police.

A report from HCPD states officers were called to a Little River hospital on Dec. 24, 2020, for a suspicious death investigation. Police confirmed the death occurred at a home off Della Road in Longs the day before.

According to arrest warrants, 44-year-old David Constantine admitted to authorities that he was the victim’s caregiver.

An autopsy revealed the victim died from clinical neglect with “extensive psoriaform [sic] rash ulcerations,” the warrants stated.

The wounds on the victim and condition of the body indicate a “long painful suffering before death,” police said.

Constantine was reportedly the victim’s caregiver for at least ten months.

Jail records show Constantine was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning and charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

As of Wednesday morning, Constantine remains behind bars on $20,000 bond.

