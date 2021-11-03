Little River man pleads guilty to throwing dangerous objects at police officers during U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – A Little River man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol back in January.

Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon.

Pictures and videos from the Capitol riots showed him throwing objects at officers, including an orange traffic barrier and two stick-like objects, as those officers protected the Lower West Terrace entrance.

“Based on the size and weight of the objects, as well as the speed and force with which Languerand threw them, the items were capable of inflicting serious bodily injury,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Languerand was also seen with a police riot shield and hitting it against the ground and then held it in front of him as he confronted police.

An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas Languerand's descriptions throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. ((Source: FBI))

He was arrested on April 15 in Little River after a tip led them to an Instagram post that showed him at the Capitol grounds at the time of the riots.

Languerand is set to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said more than 650 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters disrupted a joint session of Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes that would name Joe Biden the next president.

The investigation into the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol is ongoing.

