Korean War remains identified as 31-year-old Dillon man

The remains of a fallen solider killed during the Korean War have been identified as a 31-year-old man from Dillon.(KNOE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War have been identified as a 31-year-old man from Dillon.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Army Pfc. Michaux Turbeville was accounted for on Feb. 16, 2021.

Despite Turbeville being accounted for earlier this year, his family only recently received the full briefing on his identification, leading to a delay in the official announcement.

According to DPAA, Turbeville was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in late 1950.

Officials said Turbeville was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

After the battle, Turbeville’s remains could not be recovered.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018.

Officials said scientists from the DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify Turbeville’s remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Turbeville’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War, according to the DPAA.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Turbeville will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

The date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

