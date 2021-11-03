Jayroe to become first female mayor in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown City Councilwoman will become the city’s next mayor. Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated Democratic incumbent Brendon Barber in Tuesday’s election.

Jayroe will become the first Republican and the first woman to hold the office.

Final results showed Jayroe secured 53% of the vote compared with Barber’s 43%.

“Well this is a historic event,” Jayroe said Tuesday night. “I am very proud to be the first female mayor of the historic city of Georgetown. We are beginning a new chapter in the city, and I intend to represent all citizens and work very hard for our sweet little city.”

CLICK HERE for the latest election returns.

Celebration in Georgetown as Carol Jayroe becomes the first Republican and first woman to win the mayoral election. #elections #chsnews pic.twitter.com/I3pbR8bB7l — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) November 3, 2021

Jayroe called the election an opportunity for change in Georgetown earlier on election day, saying they had knocked on thousands of doors.

“I’ve seen people in all areas of the city and I know that I can represent all and I look forward to it,” she said.

Two Republicans and an independent shut out the three Democratic candidates for the three open city council seats. Republican Jonathan Angner kept his seat while Republican Jimmy Morris and independent Jim Clements were elected.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.